Bicyclist killed in Wayne Co. hit-and-run

WAYNE COUNTY — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bicyclist was killed after being hit a car early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around US 35 and Flatley Road in Wayne County, Indiana around 3:30 a.m. Initial reports were that the victim was deceased and that the driver of the car had run from the scene on foot, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Driver accused in deadly Clark Co. bus crash indicted on charges

When deputies and officers from the Richmond Police Department arrived on the scene, they found the deceased victim, who has not been formally identified at this time. They also found a gold 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with extensive front-end damage just south of the victim.

An initial investigation showed that the Malibu was traveling southbound on US 35 at a high rate of speed. The car drifted off to the west side of the road and hit the victim, who had been riding a bicycle.

Richmond officers found the registered owner of the Malibu who was at home at the time. They told police who may have been in possession of the car, but that person’s whereabouts were unknown.

>> VIDEO: Newly released body cam footage shows initial response to large Vandalia motel fire

Just after 6 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a male who matched the description of the suspect was “stumbling through the area” of the 1400 block of Industries Road. Officers got on the scene and identified him as the person identified by the car’s registered owner.

He also had injuries consistent with being in a car crash and was taken to Reid Health to be evaluated.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2023 Cox Media Group