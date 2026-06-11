Gas prices in region dip, but future remains uncertain

GREENE COUNTY — President Donald Trump’s recent announcements led to oil prices dropping today.

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News Center 7 talked to drivers after looking into how uncertainty in the Middle East could affect gas prices during the summer travel season.

In the short term, there’s good news for Dayton-area drivers at the pump.

In Fairborn, we spotted three stations all selling around $3.70 a gallon.

That’s about 20 cents lower than today’s Dayton area average according to AAA.

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“I mean honestly, they’re getting too high, but they kind of dipped down,” Mitchell Shaw of Xenia said.

Kasey Chattams of Dayton goes through a lot of gas for his lawn care business, filling up the tank in his truck plus the ones on all his equipment.

“Kind of expensive, too. It’s hard for the business right now. We’re typically spending maybe $50 a day for gas. But not now. It’s close to almost $100, so it’s double,” Chattams said.

But there’s some good news for Dayton drivers at the pump right now.

“Dayton’s the crossroads of the most competition right now in Ohio,” Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said.

We talked to De Haan with Gas Buddy Thursday morning as the Dayton metro had an average of $3.91 a gallon.

That’s 40 cents cheaper than the Columbus metro and most of northeast and southeast Ohio.

De Haan spoke about what the uncertainty and turmoil in Iran could mean for gas prices over the summer travel season.

“Couldn’t tell you, I mean, it’s that uncertain that there’s such huge potential ranges and prices. I mean in theory, gas prices could on the low side dip into the low and mid $3s and on the high side they could approach or exceed $5 depending on how things move in the weeks ahead. Probably the most amount of discrepancy and range that I’ve seen in my career,” De Haan said.

Drivers in Greene County were hoping for some relief soon.

“Kind of wish it kind of go back a little, go down just a little bit,” Chattams said.

You can find the cheapest fill-up near you on our Pump Patrol webpage.

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