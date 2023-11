BEAVERCREEK — A gas leak has shut down part of a busy road in Beavercreek.

The leak was reported around 1 p.m. on North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek police shared on social media.

Part of North Fairfield Road is closed from Lantz Road/McGrath Way to Rock Drive.

“The road is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews work to fix the issue,” police wrote.

