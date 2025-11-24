UPDATE: Streets reopened after gas leak in Kettering

KETTERING — Update @ 6:05 pm

The streets in Kettering that were closed for a gas leak have reopened, according to a Facebook post.

Streets included Farrington Drive, Dunwoody Court, Glen Abbey Drive, and Homeland Court.

Initial Report:

Police are asking people to avoid the area of a gas leak in Kettering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The streets closed due to the leak include Farrington Drive, Dunwoody Court, Glen Abbey Drive and Homeland Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering police said the roads will be shut down “indefinitely” and its social media posts will be updated when the road reopens.

Police did not say what caused the leak.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group