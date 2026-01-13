‘Galactic misrepresentation;’ Ohio AG sues solar company accused of deceiving consumers

OHIO — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against a Utah-based solar company.

The lawsuit claims that G3 Solar used high-pressure sales tactics and misleading claims, which left Ohio consumers with higher utility bills and debt.

A spokesperson from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office said the lawsuit was filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

“This was a galactic misrepresentation of what the company could and should do. Instead of soaking up the sun, these consumers got burned,” Yost said.

G3 Solar’s claims included promises related to energy generation and savings over time, which consumers found to be false, the spokesperson said.

Many installers reported systems produced much less electricity than anticipated, burdening them with both solar loan payments and regular electric bills.

The suit alleges that many consumers felt misled about the true costs associated with buying the solar systems.

G3 Solar reportedly connected them with lenders offering loans of 20 to 30 years, which increased significantly after 18 months, unless a 30% “voluntary” payment was made.

The spokesperson said some elderly consumers with little or no earned income were possibly ineligible for federal tax credits that G3 Solar had claimed would be available.

Service and warranty support issues also form a part of the lawsuit.

Customers reported difficulty receiving help related to their installations, with G3 Solar allegedly not honoring written warranties and delaying responses to service requests until after a full year.

Yost is seeking injunctive relief, consumer restitution, and civil penalties against G3 Solar.

Consumers who believe they have been misled by G3 Solar, or similar businesses, are encouraged to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

