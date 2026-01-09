Fuse blows on transformer, causing outages in Xenia

XENIA — Around 300 AES Ohio customers are without power after a fuse blew on a transformer in Xenia.

Xenia police dispatchers said they were called out to a reported transformer fire on U.S. 68 and State Route 235, and that the fire has since been put out.

Mary Ann Kabel, the spokesperson for AES Ohio, confirmed to News Center 7 that a fuse blew on the transformer, which caused a “spark.”

AES Ohio crews are on the scene working to repair the pole and the fuse. Once those are repaired, the transformer and the power lines will go back up, and the lines will be re-energized.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

