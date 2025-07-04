Funeral services announced for local 17-year-old student killed in motorcycle crash

DAYTON — Funeral services have been announced for a 17-year-old who died after a motorcycle crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School student Elijah Berman died in a crash at an exit ramp on I-75 in Warren County on June 24.

Berman’s funeral service will be held on Monday, July 7, at noon at Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton.

A visitation, open to friends and family, will be held from before the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Eli knew what it meant to be an Eagle and made an impact anywhere and everywhere he went,” the school said in a social post. “He was a leader on the football field and track, an Eagle Ambassador, a big brother in our Little Sibs program, and a strong student with a big personality.”

Chaminade Julienne Principal Greg Mueller told News Center 7 that Berman was “an all-around Eagle” with a big personality.

He was a member of the football and track teams at CJ.

Berman recently accepted an offer to play college football at Eastern Michigan University.

Berman was a member of the Class of 2026.

Elijah Berman Photo contributed by Chaminade Julienne Catholic School (via Facebook) (Chaminade Julienne Catholic School (via Facebook) /Chaminade Julienne Catholic School (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group