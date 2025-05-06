Funeral services announced for deputy hit, killed by vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY — Funeral services have been scheduled for a retired deputy who was killed after being hit by a car while working a traffic detail at the University of Cincinnati last week.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said there will be two set times for public visitation, according to a social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson was operating a traffic light at Martin Luther King Drive and Burnet Woods when he was hit and killed by a driver.

There will be two different public visitations:

Thursday, May 8- Spring Grove Cemetery from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, May 9- Cintas Center from 9-11 a.m.

A public service will follow at the Cintas Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a procession will travel to Spring Grove Cemetery Rose Garden for a graveside ceremony and burial.

The driver accused of hitting Henderson is Rodney Hinton Jr., who is the father of a man shot and killed by Cincinnati police the day before the crash, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

The sheriff’s office is retiring Henderson’s badge number, #129, in his honor.

