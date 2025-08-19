Full story of bones found under porch likely to remain a mystery, coroner says

GREENE COUNTY — New information about remains found under a front porch in Greene County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the investigation started on April 22 in the area of U.S. 68 and Clifton Road in Xenia Township.

The bones found under the home are historic, meaning they are more than 100 years old.

Investigators had to use an excavator to dig up the bones.

The homeowner stated that he has owned the home for over two years.

He was just as curious about the history of the bones as the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

“I don’t anticipate that we’ll ever know the full story on these bones,” Kevin Sharrett, Greene County Coroner, said.

Sharrett said the most important part was finding out if the bones were recent and if they belonged to a missing person or child.

He said he knows they are adult bones, greater than 100 years old, likely from the 1600s to the 1900s.

“We were able to retrieve two molars, two teeth, which has been very helpful because they help us confirm that these are not prehistoric bones. They aren’t caveman bones,” Sharrett said.

But it’s not clear if they are male or female.

“Our investigative team here has put a lot of time and effort into researching the history of that area,” Sharrett said.

News articles from the 1800s revealed that 25 tons of black powder exploded at a powder company.

Many died, and some bodies were found more than two miles from the explosion site.

That’s just one potential explanation.

“Over the years and back in the day, that was a heavily traveled area,” he said.

Sharrett said they will have more questions than answers, and some may never be answered.

