Frost Advisory to impact parts of the Miami Valley overnight

DAYTON — A Frost Advisory has been issued for tonight for the northeastern counties in the Miami Valley where temperatures may drop into the mid-30s, leading to frost formation.

The advisory impacts Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Clark, and Champaign counties in Ohio.

Those who live in the advisory area should cover their plants as a precaution with cold temperatures in the forecast. The time of the advisory is from midnight to 9 am Friday.

April 25 Frost Advisory

Light winds, clear skies, and cool temperatures should promote favorable conditions for at least some frost.

When covering plants, it is best to use fabric or cloth-like material to prevent damage. Also, be sure to uncover the plants when the sun comes up and temperatures warm up in the morning.

For those wanting to get outside and plant a garden, it is best practice to wait until Mother’s Day.

©2024 Cox Media Group