Frisch’s Tartar Sauce is staying in stores despite restaurant closures, sources say

As an increasing number of Frisch’s restaurants announce closures, customers can take comfort in knowing that an iconic staple won’t be leaving stores anytime soon.

Frisch’s Tartar Sauce has remained a Cincinnati staple for 75 years.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Frisch’s, retail orders have increased, the family-run company behind the sauce told Local12.

Jungle Jim’s International Market also posted a video to their social media titled “Don’t Worry, Frisch’s Tartar Sauce Is staying!”

“This makes me feel better!” one commenter said.

“Big Boy is SO BACK,” another said.

The tartar sauce can be purchased at major retailers including Kroger, Meijer, Sam’s, and Walmart.

