Free summer meals available for local kids

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Children in Montgomery County, can receive free meals this summer through the SUN Meals Program.

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The program does not have income requirements and does not require pre-registration, working to ensure children have access to nutritious food while school is out.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce sponsors the SUN Meals Program.

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Families can bring their children to any participating location to receive free on-site meals.

Many participating sites are offering both breakfast and lunch.

Some locations also provide grab-and-go meal options for added convenience.

Nearly 70 sites are participating in the SUN Meals program across Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge emphasized the program’s role in supporting families.

“Summer should not mean uncertainty about where a child’s next meal will come from,” Dodge said. “SUN Meals helps ensure children throughout Montgomery County have access to nutritious food while school is out, giving families one less thing to worry about during the summer months. We encourage parents and caregivers to take advantage of this valuable resource.”

Participating locations include:

Dayton Metro Library- West Branch

Dunbar High School

Triangle View Apartments

Eagle Ridge Apartments

A full list of locations can be found here.

Additional SUN Meals locations will continue to be added throughout Montgomery County during the summer.

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