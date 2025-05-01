Free Kings Island tickets offered to area blood donors

DAYTON — Blood donors will receive one free single-day ticket to Kings Island when they donate between May 5 and May 17 at the Dayton Donor Center.

Versiti Blood Center said their annual Kings Island ticket giveaway is coming early this year, according to a media release.

This is one of the Dayton Donor Center’s most anticipated promotions of the year, as they will give away Kings Island tickets while supplies last.

They will also be giving donors a free “local donor” T-shirt.

It’s challenging for the donor center to meet its goals during the spring and summer due to holidays and increased travel.

They aim to meet a daily goal of 350 donations to supply area hospitals with the blood they need to treat patients, according to the release.

Vice President of Donor Services at Versiti Blood Center of Ohio Tracy Morgan said this promotion incentivizes donors at a critical time for the regional blood supply.

“The Kings Island ticket promotion is a fun and meaningful way to kick off the summer. Donors know this is a crucial time to give, and this special thank-you provides even more reason to step up and help,” Morgan said.

The Dayton Donor Center welcomes walk-ins but encourages donors to make an appointment at their downtown Dayton location at 349 South Main Street.

To schedule an appointment at the Dayton Donor Center, call (937) 461-3220 or visit versitidayton.org.

