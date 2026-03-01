4 suspects in custody after attempted armed robbery at local restaraunt

BEAVERCREEK — Four suspects were taken into custody after an attempted armed robbery at a local restaurant last week.
On Feb. 26, the Beavercreek Police Department received a report of an attempted armed robbery in progress, according to a social media post from the department.
During the incident, four suspects attempted to steal a vehicle parked in front of Condado Tacos at The Greene.
The suspects were unsuccessful and fled the area in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a previous incident.
In cooperation with the Dayton Police Department, the suspects and the vehicles were later located in Dayton.
The incident remains under investigation.
