Four pets die in Union house fire; all residents evacuated safely

A residential structure fire occurred in the City of Union, resulting in the safe evacuation of the residents, but four family pets were killed.

Firefighters who first arrived on the scene encountered heavy smoke coming from the front of the residence and heavy fire conditions in the living room.

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Firefighters from Clayton, Brookville, West Milton and the city of Union responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and officials have stated there is no current evidence of foul play.

This incident serves as an important reminder for residents to ensure their homes are equipped with working smoke alarms, to test them monthly, and to have a practiced home escape plan.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents with their immediate needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with no indication of foul play involved.

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