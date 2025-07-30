‘Foundation to stand on;’ Jail Coalition releases report on Montgomery County jail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Jail Coalition held a virtual town hall on Tuesday, where they released their report on the Montgomery County Jail.

The coalition worked with the University of Dayton and Dayton United for Human Rights to research the Montgomery County Jail System.

They focused on cases of neglect, abuse, and deaths at the jail.

Now, there is a push to start a civilian oversight committee.

“We know a research report has never made anybody do anything. This is just one piece of the puzzle. Now we have a foundation to stand on,” one member of the coalition said during the virtual town hall.

According to the report, this year, the Montgomery County Jail has, on average, more than 600 inmates every day.

The coalition also found that from 2015 to 2025, 18 people died while in the jail’s custody.

The report also shared recommendations for creating “effective civilian oversight at the county level.”

A petition with over 2,100 signatures was delivered to the county commissioners and county sheriff demanding the creation of a “permanent, independent oversight body made up of civilians” to oversee the Montgomery County Jail.

