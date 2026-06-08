Dayton Air Show gears up for spectacular performances and record crowds

DAYTON — It’s air show week, and organizers are getting ready for tens of thousands of visitors from across the country and around the world who will be staying at local hotels and restaurants.

Media Relations Coordinator for the Dayton Air Show, Sheila Wallace, said, “We have our volunteers come in from all over the country. It’s like a family reunion.”

Four days and counting until the 52nd Annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes flight in Montgomery County. Also, adding to the fun this time around is the nation’s 250th birthday celebration.

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Whether it’s a huge draw like the U.S. Navy Blue Angels or a new addition to the mix, organizers believe there will be something for everyone.

“The headliners are the United States Navy Blue Angels, and you will see them throughout the week around in the area as they start to arrive. Also, jumping into the show will be the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and one of the acts that is spectacular is Tora, Tora, Tora. They do the reenactment of Pearl Harbor, with all the pyrotechnics,” Wallace said.

Wallace has been working with media relations for the air show for more than 30 years and said now that parking is consolidated with an entry ticket, the process of getting in and out of the venue is much easier.

Combine that with an earlier start, and fans will be getting more bang for their buck.

“It’s a little bigger. That was an intentional move on our part. Our show is starting an hour earlier this year because we have more acts in the show to provide a better quality to our individuals. So, people need to know our gate time doesn’t change; it’s still 9 a.m, but flying, the opening ceremonies, and the flying will start just moments after 10 a.m., Wallace said.

She said the best way to be ready for this year’s event is to download the Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show app. It has everything you need to know about the schedule of events, an interactive map, and performers.

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