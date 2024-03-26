Foster mother accused of murdering boy competent to stand trial, attorney says

COLUMBUS — New developments in the trial of a woman facing charges in connection to the murder of a 5-year-old boy.

An attorney representing Pammy Maye said she is competent to stand trial, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Earlier this month Maye pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

On Feb. 14, an AMBER Alert was issued for 5-year-old Darnell Taylor after Maye’s husband called 911 saying she killed Taylor.

Police eventually found Maye in the Cleveland area less than two days later.

She allegedly told them she killed Taylor and left his body in a sewage drain the night she disappeared.

Maye’s attorney said it is likely she will change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Maye is scheduled to make another court appearance on April 25.





















