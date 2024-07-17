Former UD Flyer Mariah Perez joining Puerto Rico basketball team for Paris Olympics

Former University of Dayton women’s basketball player Mariah Perez will be joining the Puerto Rico team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

>> School districts in the Miami Valley looking to combat coaching shortage

Perez completed her fifth and final season for the Flyers this past year, earning Preseason All-Conference honors. She finished her career with 131 games played, ranking third all-time in UD history.

The New Jersey native scored 715 points and grabbed 656 rebounds in her time with the Flyers, and was named Most Improved Player in 2023.

>> RELATED: For USA Basketball, road to gold gets off to good start

Perez will join up with the Puerto Rico team in Spain on July 18 and 20 for exhibitions against Canada before facing Nigeria in its final warm-up on July 24.

She and the rest of the team will begin their medal quest on July 28 against Serbia before contests against Spain and China in group play.

This is the second time in history that Puerto Rico has qualified for the Olympics in women’s basketball.









©2024 Cox Media Group