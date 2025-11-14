Former teacher’s aide found guilty of assaulting boy with autism on school bus

GREENE COUNTY — A former teacher’s aide has been convicted of attacking a special needs student on the bus earlier this year.

A Greene County jury found Tenyetta Olinger, 49, of Fairborn, guilty of assault and endangering children, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records filed Friday.

She will be sentenced in January.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Fairborn resident Dustin Jackson said his son, Nathan, who is nonverbal autistic, was assaulted by a Sugarcreek Academy employee, later identified as Olinger.

Nathan took a Fairborn City Schools bus to and from Sugarcreek Academy in Bellbrook, which is a Greene County Educational Service Center (ESC) school.

His father said a teacher’s aide from his class “mistreated him getting on the school bus” on January 28.

Jackson shared photos of Nathan that he took the same day. He had a black eye and a swollen knot on his forehead.

According to the police report, a teacher’s aide told an officer that the employee allegedly grabbed the boy’s wrist, then lifted him by his harness straps and “muscled” him into the seat.

The aide continued and said the accused employee threw the child “into his seat with such force that he struck his head his head against the window and cried out in pain,” the report read.

Jackson previously told News Center 7 that on-board bus cameras caught how the injuries happened on video.

“The (Bellbrook Police Department) detective said the footage was so disturbing that they recommended we not watch it because we may not be able to unsee what we see,” Jackson said.

News Center 7 filed a public records request with Fairborn City Schools for a copy of that bus surveillance video. The district denied the request, citing federal student privacy laws.

According to the report, Sugarcreek Academy Principal Mike Doll told police that the female employee, later identified as Olinger, was put on administrative leave while the school conducted its investigation.

In a statement sent to News Center 7 on March 5, Greene County Educational Service Center (ESC) Superintendent Terry Graves-Strieter confirmed she had not been employed by the school since January 30.

