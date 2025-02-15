Teacher’s aide placed on leave as school investigates alleged assault of boy with autism

GREENE COUNTY — A teacher’s aide accused of attacking a special needs student on the bus was placed on administrative leave, according to a Bellbrook Police Department report.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Fairborn resident Dustin Jackson said his 8-year-old son, Nathan, who is nonverbal autistic, was assaulted by a Sugarcreek Academy employee.

Nathan takes a Fairborn City Schools bus to and from Sugarcreek Academy in Bellbrook, which is a Greene County Educational Service Center (ESC) school.

“On January 28, a teacher’s aide from his class really mistreated him getting on the school bus,” Jackson said.

Jackson shared photos of Nathan that he took the same day. He had a black eye and a swollen knot on his forehead.

According to the police report, a teacher’s aide told an officer that the employee allegedly grabbed the boy’s wrist, then lifted him by his harness straps and “muscled” him into the seat.

The aide continued and said the accused employee threw the child “into his seat with such force that he struck his head his head against the window and cried out in pain,” the report read.

Jackson told News Center 7′s John Bedell that on-board bus cameras caught how the injuries happened on video.

“The (Bellbrook Police Department) detective said the footage was so disturbing that they recommended we not watch it because we may not be able to unsee what we see,” Jackson said.

News Center 7 filed a public records request with Fairborn City Schools for a copy of that bus surveillance video. The district denied the request citing federal student privacy laws.

Bellbrook Police Department Captain Steve Lane said that one suspect is the focus of the investigation and that everyone else who was on the school bus is considered a witness.

According to the report, Sugarcreek Academy Principal Mike Doll told police that the female employee was put on administrative leave while the school conducts its investigation.

At this time, the employee has not been charged.

Greene County Educational Service Center (ESC) Superintendent Terry Graves-Strieter previously declined to comment on this investigation saying “It is our general procedure that we do not discuss personnel matters with the media.”

Fairborn City Schools declined to comment on the investigation.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing this case for possible charges.

The Bellbrook Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

