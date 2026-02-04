Former state senator suspends campaign for treasurer

MIAMISBURG — Former Ohio Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) announced that he has suspended his campaign for state treasurer.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon, meaning he will not be a candidate for any office in the 2026 election.

“As of last week, one of my opponents has self-funded her campaign with $1.5 million of personal funds. We have every reason to believe she will increase that amount of self-funding to whatever it takes to win and that she has the capability. In my 2024 congressional race, I raised more than all of my opponents combined, but lost to another millionaire self-funder. Given that, I simply cannot ask my supporters to fund a campaign that will in the same way at this point in time,” Antani said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Antani served as State Senator and State Representative from 2014-2020.

“I want to thank all of my supporters for their steadfast believe in me. I am so grateful and appreciative. While this campaign is over, my passion of public service continues. My fight to give every American an opportunity to achieve their American Dream will continue,” Antani said.

