Sheriff’s office investigating after suspect steals from local American Legion Post

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A suspect has been causing problems at an American Legion Post in Montgomery County for over a week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to the post and the sheriff’s office about the issue LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Members at the Legion Post 746 noticed things were off around their building for over a week.

One of the main things was not being able to light the outdoor heater. After checking their security cameras, they saw it had been stolen twice.

The post shared the video with News Center 7. It shows a man pulling up on a bike.

He gets off and shines his flashlight, as if he’s checking out the property.

Fritz Kelly, post commander, said it’s not the first time he’s seen this.

“I mean, they don’t know what they’re walking into,” Kelly said. “My main responsibility is make sure my members and staff is safe at all times.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating, but didn’t provide any information on a suspect.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group