Former President Trump says Biden ‘not fit to run’ following president’s departure from 2024 race

WASHINGTON D.C. — Former President Donald Trump has shared his opinion on President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

Biden’s decision comes weeks before the Democratic National convention in Chicago and after weeks of high-profile Democrats calling on him to aside.

>> RELATED: President Joe Biden announces that he is dropping re-election bid

In a statement posted to Biden’s social media accounts, he said it is “in this best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social account saying in part, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve--and never was.”

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” — Former Preisdent Donald Trump

>>RELATED: Biden endorses Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s nominee for president

Biden will remain in office until the next President takes the oath on Jan. 20, 2025.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group