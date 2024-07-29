Local

Former Ohio State swimmer wins gold medal in 4x100 freestyle relay

By WHIO Staff

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 27: Gold Medalists, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team United States pose with their medals during the Medal Ceremony after the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

PARIS — A former Ohio State swimmer has won his second gold medal.

>>What to watch for the Paris Olympics: Monday, July 29

Hunter Armstrong, from Dover, won gold Saturday as a Team USA’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay team member. The group finished first with a time of 3:09.28 to beat Australia and Italy, the Associated Press reported.

Jack Alexy and Chris Guiliano swam the first two legs while Armstrong carried the third leg and Caeleb Dressel worked the end.

Armstrong’s swim clocked in at 46.75 seconds to set up Dressel, the AP said.

The Ohio State swimming and diving team congratulated Armstrong on social media.

“Armstrong swims a phenomenal third leg in the 4x100 free relay to help propel Team USA to its first gold medal of the 2024 Olympic Games!,” they said. This is Armstrong’s second career Olympic gold.”

Armstrong swam Sunday in the 100m backstroke but finished 11th overall and did not qualify for the finals.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read