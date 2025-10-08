Former Ohio officer dies while fighting in Ukraine

UKRAINE — A former Ohio police officer died while fighting in Ukraine.

Kent Police Department announced the death of Max Arnett.

Arnett was an officer with the department for a little over a year before feeling called to fight in Ukraine in March.

He died on Aug. 23, according to his obituary.

“To say we are heartbroken and in disbelief of his passing is an understatement. We would like to take this time to recognize the sacrifice Max made for what he believed in,” the department wrote.

Arnett’s family will honor him with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

