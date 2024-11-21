Former Ohio firefighter pleads guilty child porn charge

SUMMIT COUNTY — A former Ohio firefighter has pleaded guilty to a charge connected to possessing child pornography.
Mason Molina, 21, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of pandering sexual material involving a minor, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.
The plea came on the day his jury trial was set to begin.
Summit County prosecutors said Molina had downloaded a dozen videos of child porn.
The 21-year-old was sworn in with the Canton Fire Department in May 2021. He’s since been fired, WOIO reported.
Molina will be sentenced in January.
