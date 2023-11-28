Former office building to be demolished in Riverside today

RIVERSIDE — Crews have lined equipment to begin demolition of an office building in Riverside today.

>>1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Harrison Township

The former MTC office building will be demolished at the 4000 block of Linden Avenue, the city announced.

The project has been a long time coming, according to Nia Holt, Riverside Community Development director.

“It will clear up just over seven acres of redevelopment opportunity in Riverside,” the city said.

Lori Minnich, Economic Development Specialist, said the demolition was made possible through funding from the Ohio Department of Development’s Revitalization & Demolition Program and local partners at Montgomery County Land Bank.

“This demolition on Linden Avenue will pave the way for new investment opportunities,” she said.

Jergens Construction and Demolition was awarded the contract in November and has cleared brush along both sides of the property and working with their contractor on other EPA requirements, the city said.

The completion date is expected around mid-January 2024.

Linden Ave demolition Photo credit to the city of Riverside

©2023 Cox Media Group