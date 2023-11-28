1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Harrison Township Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies and Harrison Township fire crews were called to the intersection of West Siebenthaler and Salem avenues.

Deputies on the scene confirmed the driver of a silver sedan died in the crash.

Deputies said witnesses said they saw the silver sedan traveling at a high rate of speed on Salem Avenue and swerving when it crossed the center yellow line and hit the pickup truck, according to a media release.

The three people in the pickup truck, two adults and a child, had minor injuries.

One adult from the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

We will update this story as we learn new information.

