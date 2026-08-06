Local school district delays first day of school

YELLOW SPRINGS — A local school district announced that it has delayed the first day of school.

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Yellow Springs Schools said in a social media post that they have postponed the first day of school to Aug. 31 due to construction.

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They said more time is needed to make sure their learning spaces are safe, functional, and ready for students and staff, according to the social media post.

“We understand this change may impact family plans, and we sincerely appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding,” the school district said.

Students in Grades 1-12 return to the classroom in Yellow Springs on Aug. 31.

Those in Kindergarten with the last name beginning A through J will also start on Aug. 31

Anyone with the last name K through Z returns to the classroom on Sept. 1.

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