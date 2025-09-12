Former News Center 7 Anchor honored at local luncheon

KETTERING — A former News Center 7 Anchor was recently honored at a local luncheon.

Three people received the Community Hero Awards at the Faith, Leadership, and Legacy luncheon in Kettering on Thursday.

Former News Center 7 Anchor Cheryl McHenry was one of three people to receive the award.

Monnie Bush, the founder and CEO of the Victory Project, was also honored.

The other recipient was Reverend Vanessa Ward, President of the Omega Community Development Corporation.

Faith, Leadership, and Legacy Photo from: Letitia Perry/Staff

