Family, friends to honor Springboro grad killed in Wisconsin crash

SPRINGBORO — Family and friends will honor a local lacrosse player killed in a Wisconsin crash last weekend.

Scott Michaud, a 2024 Springboro High School graduate

The visitation and funeral will be at Fairhaven Church on West Central Avenue in Springboro, according to his online obituary.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with the funeral service to immediately follow at 1:30 p.m.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Michaud, a 2024 graduate of Springboro High School, was one of two people killed in a crash in Milwaukee on Sept. 5.

Also killed in the crash was 20-year-old Noah Snyder, from Getzville, New York.

Both Michaud and Snyder were members of the Marquette University lacrosse team.

Dom Stachowski, Springboro High School lacrosse coach, described Scott.

“He was this little kid who could barely carry around his goalie stick with a huge helmet on. Just big ole bug eyes, excited to get out there and try to stop every shot that was thrown at him,” he said.

CBS News reported on Thursday that a 41-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the crash.

Amandria Brunner is facing two counts of homicide by an intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction. She faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

