Former local business owner gets prison time for child porn charges

GREENE COUNTY — A former Miami Valley baker is heading to prison for child porn.

Benjamin Stuckey was sentenced to four to six years behind bars.

Stuckey was the owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton.

Last October, he pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

When the charges came out, he closed the business and has since sold it.

“We would be requesting community control sanctions in this case with intensive outpatient sex offender counseling,” Justin McMulen, defense attorney, said.

McMulen pointed out Stuckey’s record as a business owner and claimed that, by the legal definition, there was no victim in this crime.

“This is a case where he had images that was downloaded onto a phone and uploaded his own Dropbox account, what I would call a self-transfer. He’s here to take responsibility for the fact that what he did in this case,” McMulen said.

Stuckey addressed the court.

“I do know what I did was wrong. I do know those images were wrong, and I kept them, and I just sent them to myself to keep them. I do feel that this is the best way for me to move forward, is just to have help and seek help, and that is what I’m asking today,” he said.

Once jail time is served, Stuckey must also register as a Tier 2 sex offender for 25 years.

