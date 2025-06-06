Former Flyer Obi Toppin helps Pacers comeback, win Game 1

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former University of Dayton men’s basketball star helped the Indiana Pacers stun Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Obi Toppin came off the bench and scored 17 points for the Pacers. Tyrese Halliburton’s buried the game-winning jumper with less than a second to go in a 111-110 victory.

The Pacers lead the Thunder, 1-0, in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 will be Sunday night in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City led by as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Pacers turned it over 25 times, including 19 in the first half.

Indiana scored 66 second-half points, including 35 in the fourth quarter.

Toppin scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half.

“I feel like we can win every single game. If we lose a game, it’s really our fault and mistakes,” he said.

Toppin said the Pacers have work to do on some things after the 19 first-half turnovers.

“We got a win in the Finals and got three more to go,” he added.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 38 points.

“We had control of the game for the most part,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Now, it’s a 48-minute game. And they teach you that lesson more than anyone else in the league — the hard way.”

Game 2 will be Sunday, June 8, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

