Report: Former Flyer DaRon Holmes undergoes surgery for torn Achilles tendon

LAS VEGAS — Former Dayton Flyers star DaRon Holmes II has reportedly undergone surgery after suffering a serious injury in his NBA Summer League debut for the Denver Nuggets, according to a social media post.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Holmes suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in the Nuggets’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Holmes posted on social media saying he was on his way to surgery Monday morning.

Otw to surgery, wanted to thank everyone who reached out it really means a lot ! It was very cool to see how many people care, people I would never expect, human nature can be a beautiful thing man❣️



With that being said… I’ll be back and better soon! Let’s get to work🎯 — DaRon Holmes II (@DaRonagon) July 15, 2024

The injury happened with less than five minutes left in the game, The Denver Post reported. Holmes had an awkward landing and limped off the court without any help, but didn’t put much weight on his right leg.

Multiple reports say Holmes will miss the entire 2024-25 season.

Holmes’s father, DaRon Holmes, posted to social media on Saturday thanking people for “the outpour of well-wishes.”

Our family is humbled by and thankful for the outpour of well-wishes. Today, we pivot from our devastation towards understanding his road to recovery. Several NBA players have endured this injury & have gone on to productive careers. Expect Deuce to add his name to that list! https://t.co/fAJUnvCOLh — D. Holmes (@Big_DHolmes) July 13, 2024

Holmes, who was a standout at the University of Dayton, was selected as the No. 22 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft by the Nuggets. Denver traded up six spots to select the former Flyer. He also just signed his rookie contract on Tuesday.

Holmes has 11 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s game.

