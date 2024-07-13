Reports: Former Flyer DaRon Holmes suffers torn Achilles in NBA summer debut

LAS VEGAS — Former Dayton Flyers star DaRon Holmes II reportedly suffered a serious injury in his NBA Summer League debut for the Denver Nuggets on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Holmes reportedly suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in the Nuggets’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Phoenix Suns trade No. 22 pick, DaRon Holmes II, to Denver Nuggets in 2024 NBA Draft

The injury happened with less than five minutes left in the game, The Denver Post reported. Holmes had an awkward landing and limped off the court without any help, but didn’t put much weight on his right leg.

Multiple reports suggest Holmes will miss the entire 2024-25 season.

Shams Charania, NBA writer for The Athletic, said the injury is a “devastating blow for one of the Nuggets’ promising young pieces.”

Holmes, who was a standout at the University of Dayton, was selected as the No. 22 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft by the Nuggets. Denver traded up six spots to select the former Flyer. He also just signed his rookie contract on Tuesday.

Holmes has 11 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s game.





