Former employee formally charged after fire at local Amazon facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has been formally charged in connection to a fire at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Montgomery County on June 1.

Samuel Rubibi, 25, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of aggravated arson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the fire occurred just after 10 p.m. on June 1 at the Amazon facility on Union Airpark Boulevard.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Amazon employee charged with arson after fire at local facility

The facility was closed for two days.

Rubibi is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jail records indicate he was arrested on June 6 at the facility.

Rubibi was a former Amazon employee, a spokesperson from the company confirmed.

He is set to be arranged on June 25.

