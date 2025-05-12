Former daycare employees facing charges, accused of locking children in bathroom

BEAVERCREEK — A local day care is at the center of a child abuse investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell looked into the details about the allegations. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible misconduct by two former day care employees at the Beavercreek location of Days of Discovery.

A new report indicates that deputies were contacted by Children’s Services to investigate after concerning behavior.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group