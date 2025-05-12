Former daycare employees facing charges, accused of locking children in bathroom

BEAVERCREEK — A local day care is at the center of a child abuse investigation.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible misconduct by two former day care employees at the Beavercreek location of Days of Discovery.
A new report indicates that deputies were contacted by Children’s Services to investigate after concerning behavior.
