Former Brookville mayor, longtime city council member dies at 82

BROOKVILLE — A local community is mourning the loss of a longtime city council member and former mayor.

The City of Brookville said Bob Apgar, 82, passed away on Friday.

Apgar served on the city council for 18 years and was the mayor from 1973 to 1983, according to the city.

He was involved in several organizations, including the Montgomery County Mayors and Managers Association, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Miami Valley Transportation Coordinating Committee, the Ohio Mayors Association, and more, according to his obituary.

Apgar also created the Youth in Government Program, started the Brookville Industrial Committee, wrote the first disaster plan, and got the city seal.

He served inthe United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970 and was a Charter and Life Member of Brookville VFW Post 3288, according to his obituary.

“Bob continued to be passionate about everything Brookville in retirement and was a great resource for the proud history and traditions of the Brookville community,” the city said.

Apgar is survived by his son Jeff (Sue) and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His visitation is scheduled for Jan. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home on Albert Road. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.

