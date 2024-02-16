Food service contractor for Nutter Center ceasing operations next week

FAIRBORN — The food and beverage contractor at Wright State University’s Nutter Center is ending operations, according to a letter from ASM Global Corporation.

“We regret to inform you that circumstances will force ASM Global, SAVOR… to cease conducting business at SAVOR…at Nutter Center,” the letter reads.

SAVOR, a division of ASM Global Corporation, will be leaving the Nutter Center on Friday, Feb. 23.

According to the letter, 77 people will be terminated from ASM Global payroll.

Wright State and ASM Global Corporation “have been engaged in productive and amicable negotiations to establish an agreement,” a spokesperson from the university said.

The parties were unable to agree on terms.

Wright State has a contract with Quest, a third-party food service vendor, to operate on-campus food and beverage services for both Dayton and Lake Campuses, the spokesperson said.

“Quest has agreed to expand its operation to include taking over the food and beverage operations at Nutter Center. Quest and Savor are working together and we anticipate there will be no disruption in the delivery of services,” the spokesperson said.

Quest has reached out to SAVOR’s employees and has “expressed that they would like to keep many of the same employees so it is not known how many current Savor employees may be impacted by this change,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, Wright State has an active agreement with ASM Global to help with booking events and shows at the Nutter Center. The spokesperson said this relationship has not been impacted.

