Flying taxi company conducts 1st ever electric air taxi flight

NEW YORK — A flying taxi company has announced it has completed its first-ever electric air taxi flight.

Joby Aviation conducted its first-ever flight in New York City on Sunday, the company announced on social media.

News Center 7 previously reported that the company announced in September that it would be building a flying taxi factory near Dayton International Airport.

It’s expected to create 2,000 jobs and Joby hopes to start construction next year.

Joby’s flying taxi will have a pilot and carry four passengers.

The taxis can go up to 200 miles per hour.

The cost is about as much as a luxury rideshare fee.

News Center 7 checked, and it would be $35 to fly from our station in Dayton to Downtown Centerville.

