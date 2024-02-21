Flu hospitalizations very high in Ohio, CDC data shows

DAYTON — There are concerns about the number of flu cases across Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control reports there are more people in the hospital with the flu in Ohio than nearly any other state.

Even thermometer sales are up 7 percent from last week.

Our region of central and southwest Ohio has some of the highest numbers of patients.

Since October close to 800 people in our region have been to the hospital.

Our counties have ranged from 13 to 343 hospitalizations because of the flu during that period.

The rise in cases each week is no surprise to Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director at Premier Health.

“It’s normal to see this thing kind of spread about this time of year. We’re seeing more flu in the office, we’re seeing some pretty significant cases,” Allen said.

He reminded the public that if they don’t feel well to stay home.

Staying up to date on vaccines is what Allen and other healthcare professionals say is the best and safest way to stay healthy.









