Florida flight cancellations hit Dayton due to Hurricane Milton

DAYTON — Florida flight cancellations have hit Dayton due to Hurricane Milton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Allegiant Airlines canceled all Dayton International flights to and from Florida for Thursday, according to flydayton.com.
TRENDING STORIES:
- The Latest: Hurricane Milton weakens to Category 1, but danger remains in Florida
- More than 2.6 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding
- PHOTOS: Milton continues through Florida at hurricane strength
The website shows these flights to Florida have been canceled:
- Flight 1307 to Orlando was scheduled to leave at 10:06 a.m.
- Flight 2502 to Punta Gorda was scheduled to leave at 5:39 p.m.
These Allegiant Airline flights from Florida to Dayton have also been canceled:
- Flight 1212 from Orlando was set to land at 9:16 a.m. in Dayton.
- Flight 951 from Punta Forda was scheduled to land in Dayton at 4:49 p.m.
Visit this website to see if your flight is on time or delayed.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]