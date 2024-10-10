Florida flight cancellations hit Dayton due to Hurricane Milton

DAYTON — Florida flight cancellations have hit Dayton due to Hurricane Milton.

Allegiant Airlines canceled all Dayton International flights to and from Florida for Thursday, according to flydayton.com.

The website shows these flights to Florida have been canceled:

Flight 1307 to Orlando was scheduled to leave at 10:06 a.m.

Flight 2502 to Punta Gorda was scheduled to leave at 5:39 p.m.

These Allegiant Airline flights from Florida to Dayton have also been canceled:

Flight 1212 from Orlando was set to land at 9:16 a.m. in Dayton.

Flight 951 from Punta Forda was scheduled to land in Dayton at 4:49 p.m.

Visit this website to see if your flight is on time or delayed.

