Flooding possible with rounds of rain

DAYTON — Friday brings the first chance for steady heavy rain throughout the afternoon and evening.

While showers and storms will become scattered overnight and into the front half of Saturday, heavy downpours are still forecast.

With heavy rain rates and high saturated grounds from previous rains over the last 48 hours, localized flooding is possible.

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Unfortunately, the system that brings the first chance of rain for our holiday weekend begins to stall.

This rain will linger throughout the beginning of next week.

In fact, rain and storm chances are possible over the next seven days.

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While rain and storm chances will continue throughout next week, most will be scattered opportunities, and the heaviest looks to stay along the Ohio River.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall totals now through Monday will amount to two to three inches.

Isolated higher amounts are possible.

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