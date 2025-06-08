Flood Advisories issued for parts of region as storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Flood advisories have been issued for parts of the region as storms move through the Miami Valley.

A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for Montgomery and Greene Counties until 6:15 a.m. and for Darke and Preble Counties until 4:30 a.m.

A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for Randolph County, IN, until 6:30 a.m. and for Wayne County, IN, until 5 a.m.

The Weather Prediction Center increased the risk for Excessive Rainfall Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Miami Valley to a level 2 of 4 (slight) for most of the region. There is a level 1 of 4 (marginal) risk to the north.

According to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn, this outlook highlights the threat of rainfall that can lead to flash flooding.

While heavy rainfall is not expected to impact everyone in the Miami Valley, those who do get rain could see flooding issues if the rainfall is repetitive over the same areas.

