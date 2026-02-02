FLIGHT: A Survivor’s Story - Today on News Center 7 at 5 pm and 11 pm

CEDARVILLE — When you see the video, you’ll wonder how anyone could survive. One moment, they were flying; the next, their plane crashed in a fiery explosion of twisted metal.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
But somehow, every person on board walked away
TRENDING STORIES:
- Father files lawsuit against children’s hospital for death of infant daughter
- Police chase leads to 2-officer-involved crash on I-75
- Medics respond after person reportedly bitten by dog
News Center 7 Anchor James Brown sits down with a survivor who recounts those terrifying moments, and his family’s life in the aftermath.
Watch Flight: A Survivor’s Story, a two-part series, today on News Center 7 at 5 PM and 11 PM.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group