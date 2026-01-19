First responders honored at awards banquet in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — First responders were honored at an Awards Banquet on Saturday.

The Miami Valley Fire District (MVFD) held an awards banquet on Saturday, where they honored several first responders for their work.

Firefighter TJ Gavin was pinned as Firefighter of the Year, and Lt. Shawn Cline was pinned as Officer of the Year.

Lt Brady Creech was also awarded the Meritorious Conduct Award for his continuous contributions to MVFD.

