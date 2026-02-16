First responders to conduct training exercises with loud noises, mock victims in Dayton

DAYTON — The Dayton fire and police department will conduct a series of joint training exercises in downtown Dayton throughout March and April.

The training is part of ongoing efforts to improve preparation and coordination between the city’s emergency responders.

The exercises will take place in the area of East Second and North Jefferson streets.

Public safety officials advised residents and visitors to expect a heavy police and fire department presence in the immediate area and surrounding blocks.

Department members will wear full personal protective equipment throughout the exercises.

The training will include loud noises and simulated gunfire to create realistic environments for the responders.

Some scenarios involve mock victims being loaded into medical transport units.

The training sessions are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each of the selected dates: in March, the departments will conduct exercises on March 2-4.

The schedule continues on April 8-10 and April 20-23.

