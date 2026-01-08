First measles outbreak in Ohio reported for 2026

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The first measles outbreak has been reported in Ohio in 2026.

The outbreak involves three unvaccinated children from a single household in Cuyahoga County, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The children were exposed when they traveled to an area in the United States with an ongoing measles outbreak.

ODH said it’s working with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to follow up on potential exposures and to promote opportunities for vaccination.

One child’s illness began at the end of 2025, while the other two illnesses began in 2026.

“The fact that we again have measles cases in Ohio underlines the importance of being fully vaccinated,” Director Bruce Vanderhoff said. “This disease can be very serious, but it is also preventable. I strongly encourage you to protect yourselves and your children by getting vaccinated.”

Measles is known for its extreme contagiousness and spreads primarily through coughing and sneezing, according to ODH.

Health experts said the measles vaccine, known as MMR, is highly effective, with two doses providing 97% immunity against the virus.

Those who are current on their vaccination have a significantly reduced risk of infection, the ODH said.

Symptoms of measles typically include a rash, high fever, runny nose, cough and red watery eyes.

ODH said the rash lasts five to six days, starting at the hairline and reaching down the body.

Potential complications of measles include diarrhea and ear infections, with more severe outcomes for young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Last year, Ohio saw 45 measles cases and seven in 2024, the ODH said.

Measles can be brought back to Ohio by people who travel to places with ongoing outbreaks.

Those who aren’t protected against the disease and are exposed have a 90% chance of becoming ill, according to the ODH.

Additional information about measles is available on the CDC website.

