First Lutheran Church in Dayton to close after nearly 200 years

A local church will close its doors for good after nearly two hundred years.
First Lutheran Church of Dayton posted a large sign outside its church announcing its closure.
They also posted a photo on social media.
At one point, around 2,500 people attended the church. Now, 20 people attend Sunday service there.
The church’s last service will be on Nov. 24.
