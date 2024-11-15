First Lutheran Church in Dayton to close after nearly 200 years

A local church will close its doors for good after nearly two hundred years.

First Lutheran Church of Dayton posted a large sign outside its church announcing its closure.

They also posted a photo on social media.

At one point, around 2,500 people attended the church. Now, 20 people attend Sunday service there.

The church’s last service will be on Nov. 24.

